The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife encourages wildlife art enthusiasts, stamp and print collectors, waterfowl hunters, birdwatchers, wetland conservationists, working retriever fans and anglers to gather at 9 a.m. April 4 at the Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, for the judging of Delaware’s annual Waterfowl Stamp and Trout Stamp contests.

After the competition, entries will be on display at DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building from April 15-26.

Sponsored by DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, the annual waterfowl stamp contest draws entries by artists nationwide. The winning artwork will be reproduced on a stamp that must be carried by most waterfowl hunters. Waterfowl stamps are also purchased by collectors and other conservation-minded citizens.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Delaware Waterfowl Stamp contest, which began in 1980 to raise funds for waterfowl conservation, including acquiring and improving wetland habitats vital to the survival of migratory waterfowl. To date, more than $3 million has been raised from the purchase of Delaware Waterfowl Stamps. The new Waterfowl Stamp, which will go on sale for the 2020-21 hunting season, will feature artwork that must include an American Wigeon and chocolate Labrador retriever.

For the 2020 Trout Stamp contest, artists from across the nation submitted paintings of rainbow, brown, or brook trout for consideration. The winning artwork will be reproduced on a stamp that is required for most trout anglers. Some 6,500 trout anglers and stamp collectors support this program annually, generating funds to purchase trout for stocking in seven northern New Castle County streams, Tidbury Pond in Kent County and Newton Pond in Sussex County.

Delaware’s 2020-21 Waterfowl Stamp will be selected by a panel of five judges, including a Ducks Unlimited designee and a member of the state’s Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish, with the remaining three judges randomly selected by the director of the Division of Fish & Wildlife from a judging pool that includes conservationists, biologists and artists.

The 2020 Delaware Trout Stamp will be selected by five judges, including a member of the Delaware Trout Association and a member of the Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish, with the remaining three judges randomly selected by the director of the Division of Fish & Wildlife from a pool that includes anglers, biologists and artists.

For more, call 739-9918 or visit de.gov/waterfowlstamp or de.gov/troutstamp.