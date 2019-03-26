The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation will hold its sixth annual 5K Milk Run/Walk on May 11 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 680 S. Bay Road, Dover, across from the Blue Hen Corporate Center.

Net proceeds will go to the Ministry of Caring’s Milk for Children Fund, which serves nutritious meals at no cost of homeless and hungry children, starting with a glass of milk, and The Food Bank of Delaware’s Backpack Program, which provides food to at-risk children on days when federal school meal programs are not available.

Runners and walkers will transverse the flat, scenic rural landscape of the St. Jones Isaac Branch Trail. The trail is paved, which makes it perfect for running strollers.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. A free Kiddie K for youth 10 and under starts off at 8:50 a.m. The Milk Run itself starts at 9 a.m.

This is a TriSports “sanctioned race.” Participants will receive a quality 2019 Milk Run 5K Run/Walk Performance Tech Shirt, and there are awards for top finishers in several categories.

Registration is $25 until May 4; $30 after that and on event day. Register at trisportsevents.com.

Checks may be made payable to “Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation” and mailed to TriSports, 2772 Hazlettville Road, Dover, DE 19904.

For more, email ray@trisportsevents.com or visit defb.org.