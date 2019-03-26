Shot may have come from private shooting range

Delaware State Police are investigating two reports of criminal mischief in the Coastal Club community in Lewes, one of which involved firearms.

The first incident occurred in the 16000 block of Rockport Drive. The homeowner first believed the problem was a defective window, which was found broken February 6, but not reported until March 23. No evidence of shooting was found at the scene, but a hole was found in the window trim.

The second incident occurred in the 18000 block of Southampton Drive, sometime between March 8 and 21. The home involved was damaged by a bullet, found at the scene. According to state police Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, “it has not yet been determined where the round originated from.”

“Troop 7 has received several calls from the residents in Coastal Club concerning a shooting range in the area of Kendale Road, to possibly include Long Lane, during the last few weeks,” Jaffe said. “[We have] been working with the HOA of Coastal Club and attended their recent meeting to discuss the community concerns.”

There are no public shooting ranges in the area, but private shooting ranges are permitted on residentially zoned properties in Delaware.