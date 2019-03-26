The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of U.S. 9/Lewes-Georgetown Highway between Route 5/Harbeson Road and Sand Hill Road, Harbeson, from 6 a.m. April 8 to 6 p.m. May 1.

DelDOT's contractor will replace the existing crossroad bridge structure and install a water line.

Westbound traffic on U.S. 9/Lewes-Georgetown Highway approaching Harbeson will need to utilize northbound Route 5 to Sand Hill Road westbound, on Route 30/Gravel Hill Road southbound.

Eastbound traffic approaching Harbeson on U.S. 9/Lewes-Georgetown Highway will need to exit northbound at Route 30/Gravel Hill Road, turn eastbound onto Sand Hill Road and southbound on Route 5.

Detour signage will be posted.