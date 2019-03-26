The Rehoboth Beach Police Department recently welcomed two new dispatchers, Kaitlyn Carpinone and Micheline Senzamici.

Rehoboth dispatch answers local 911 calls and sends the necessary emergency service assets — ambulance, police and fire — and communicate with the county dispatch center where multiple agencies are working together.

Carpinone was raised in Long Island, New York, and graduated from the State University of New York at Oneonta with a bachelor’s in criminal justice. After graduation, she worked as a Rehoboth Beach Police Department seasonal officer for two years.

Before accepting this position, Senzamici worked as a patient access services representative at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover. She is working towards her bachelor’s in behavioral science at Wilmington University.

“Dispatchers must have the ability to handle more than one task at a time and operate efficiently in critical and stressful situations. They must be able to communicate with callers, police, fire and ambulance crews and other dispatchers in a team atmosphere in both emergency and non-emergency situations,” said Chief Keith Banks. “I’m excited to welcome Kaitlyn and Micheline. They are great assets to the city of Rehoboth Beach and our department.”

Dispatchers talk to callers, get their information, help to keep the caller calm and give life-saving instructions, if needed.

“Knowing that I am working for the safety and well-being of my community makes this job a highly rewarding one,” said Senzamici.