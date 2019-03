A dedication ceremony for Steve Elkins Way in Rehoboth Beach is set for 1:30 p.m. May 4, followed by a reception at 2 p.m. at CAMP Rehoboth.

Commissioners voted in November 2018 to name the walkway connecting Second Street and the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in honor of Elkins, who founded CAMP Rehoboth. Elkins died in March 2018 after a long battle with lymphoma.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.