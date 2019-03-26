Sussex Academy’s theater program will perform the musical “Grease” on April 4-6 at its campus, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown.

Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night" and "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Sussex Academy’s production will feature more than 40 students, a teacher and the head of school.

Showtimes are set for 7 p.m. April 4; 7 p.m. April 5; and 1 and 7 p.m. April 6. Performances will also feature a raffle, pizza and popcorn for sale, a “Grease” car cut-out photo booth and a silent auction to win a cast-signed “Grease” album cover and a framed, cast-signed “Grease” Playbill.

Parental discretion is advised as Grease contains some PG-13 material including vulgar language, sexual references, smoking, drinking and some mild violence.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students/children, and will be sold at the door.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us