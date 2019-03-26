Sussex Central High School will host the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee Delaware State Competition on March 29.

The state competition is the second level of the annual GeoBee, now in its 31st year of championing geographic knowledge for fourth- through eighth-grade students. State competitions are happening in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Atlantic and Pacific territories and Department of Defense Dependents Schools on March 29. Students are competing for prizes and a chance to advance to the national competition, which will be held at National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 19-22.

A total of 54 GeoBee State Champions will receive a medal, a $1,000 cash prize and a trip to the national competition in Washington, D.C., in May. Students that come in second and third place in the state competitions will receive cash awards of $300 and $100, respectively.

The 2019 National GeoBee Champion will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II.

The second-place winner in the national championship will receive a $10,000 college scholarship. The student who places third will receive a $5,000 college scholarship.

The top 10 scoring students will each receive $1,000 in cash.

For more, visit natgeobee.org.