2019 Delaware Small Business Award winners announced

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Delaware Office announced SBA’s 2019 Delaware Small Business Award winners.

SBA’s Delaware District Director John Fleming will present these winners with their awards at SBA’s annual Delaware Small Business Awards Dinner on May 9 at DuPont Country Club, 1001 Rockland Road, Wilmington. Additionally, SBA Delaware’s 2019 Small Business Person of the Year titleholder will, with SBA Small Business Person of the Year titleholders from SBA District Offices nationwide, join SBA’s ‘National Small Business Week on May 5-11 in Washington, D.C.

SBA’s May 9 Delaware Small Business Awards ceremony is open to the public. To register, visit bit.ly/2HoAphE.

Small business, small business lenders and small business community luminaries to be honored through SBA’s 2019 Delaware Small Business Awards are: Small Business Person of the Year, Donald Chupp, of Fireside Partners Inc., Dover; Entrepreneurial Success Award, Frank Montisano, Excel Business Systems, Newark; Minority-Owned Business of the Year, Patricia Rivera, Hook PR & Marketing, Milton; Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Christina Stanberry, Beyond Fifty Fitness Center, Wilmington and Hockessin; Veteran-Owned Business of the Year, Cindy Collins, Euphoric Herbals, Milford; Lifetime Achievement Award, Judy Diogo, Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, Dover; Financial Services Champion, Linda Price, Fulton Bank, Georgetown; Frank H. Masley Champion Award, Michael Bowman, Delaware Small Business Development Center, Newark; Top Delaware SBA 7(a) Program Lender, M & T Bank, number of loans; Top Delaware SBA 7(a) Program Lender, WSFS Bank, dollar amount; Top Delaware 504 Program Lender, Delaware Community Development Corporation; Top Delaware 504 Program Third Party Lenders, Fulton Bank and M & T Bank (tie); and Mid-Atlantic Region SBDC of the Year, Delaware Small Business Development Center.

For more, call 302-494-0296 or email jennifer.pilcher@sba.gov.