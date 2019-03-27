Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long announced the selection of the first six honorees in the newly established Lt. Governor’s Challenge, the next evolution of Delaware’s mission to guide residents on a path to healthier living.

The six inaugural award honorees are IMPACT Delaware Tobacco Prevention Coalition; Children in Nature; Perdue (FIT by Collaboration) with the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension; Delaware Technical and Community College Mindfulness Summit; Blind Vendors Committee Healthy Vending Initiative; and Colonial District 1st Elementary Wellness Center at Eisenberg Elementary School.

The inaugural award honorees were hand-selected by the lieutenant governor and the Lt. Governor’s Challenge review committee, which made its selection based on the ways each organization’s initiative advances measurable policy, systems and environmental change strategies focused on improving the health and wellbeing of members of its group and other communities served.

With the challenge, Hall-Long is building on Gov. John Carney’s achievements in inspiring individuals to take the first steps toward leading healthier lifestyles. The challenge, focusing on the power of community when it comes to encouraging and implementing changes that can improve quality of life for Delawareans, was designed to mobilize everyone on a journey of health and well-being. The program motivates and supports groups and individuals, as well as recognizes communities that take action — together — to make the healthy choice and the easy choice for their members.

Hall-Long made personal phone calls to inform each of the organizations that they had been selected to be recognized with the first awards. These honorees will be also be recognized in May during the Lt. Governor’s inaugural honoree celebration event.

A key dynamic of the Lt. Governor’s Challenge is a peer nomination mechanism that allows community members an opportunity to be drivers of change in their own families, neighborhoods, workplaces, faith organizations and institutions, communities or schools. Nominations for the Spring 2019 Lt. Governor’s Challenge awards are being accepted until March 31 at ltgovernorschallenge.org.

For more, visit ltgovernorschallenge.org.