The Indian River Board of Education approved a series of changes to the 2018-19 school district calendar at its March 25 regular meeting.

The last day of school for students first through 11th grades will be June 6. The last day for preschool and kindergarten students will be May 31. The last day for teachers and paraprofessionals will be June 7.

The changes are the result of unused surplus hours built into the calendar to compensate for weather-related school cancellations.

In addition, school and district offices will implement the 10-hour summer schedule beginning June 10. Offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. Offices will be closed on Fridays. The summer schedule will be in effect through Aug. 16.