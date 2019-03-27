The Possum Point Players are seeking directors for its 2020 Main Stage Season.

Those interested in directing should contact director liaison and selection chair Donna de Kuyper at donnadek@comcast.net to discuss the shows and the process or answer any other questions they may have about Possum Point Players.

Shows include the comedy/drama “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” written by Todd Kreidler, late January; musical “Godspell,” book by John Michael Tebelak, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, spring musical; comedy “Hay Fever,” written by Noel Coward, summer; Broadway musical “The Producers,” book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, fall; and Christmas show “The Homecoming,” adapted by Christopher Sergel from Earl Hamner Jr.

There are two application forms for potential directors — one for those who have directed shows at PPP before and one for those who have not. Application forms are available at possumpointplayers.org or may be obtained from de Kuyper or PPP Executive Administrator Dawn Conaway at office@possumpointplayers.org or 856-3460.

Applications should be sent via email to donnadek@comcast.net; or via U.S. Mail to Executive Administrator Dawn Conaway, Possum Point Players, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown DE 19947.

For more, visit possumpointplayers.org.