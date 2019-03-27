The Fleet Reserve Association recently recognized Sussex Academy junior Jordyn Millman, of Milton, for her essay, “What Freedom Means to Me.”

As one of the selected winners of the Americanism Essay Contest, Millman received a letter of recognition, a certificate and a gift card.

The Fleet Reserve Association is a nonprofit U.S military and veterans organization that represents the interests of enlisted Navy, Coast Guard and Marine veterans and active duty personnel in the U.S. Each year the organization sponsors an Americanism Essay Contest that is open to all seventh- through 12th-grade students.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.