Sussex Technical High School’s Educators Rising team will send eight students to the national competition after netting nine individual or team awards at the recent state championship.

Tech’s team of 22 students, enrolled in the Early Care and Education technical area, placed in various categories. The gold bell designation represents the top of the gold place winners. All gold bell or gold winners are eligible to compete at the national Educators Rising championships in Dallas in June.

Winners are:

— K-3 children’s literature: Gold bell to Celina Lombardi, a junior from Millsboro, and Jessica Blatzheim, a junior from Ocean View.

— Pre-K children’s literature: Gold bell to Victoria Henry, a junior from Laurel, and Zoe Rothermel, a junior from Milford; gold to Page Athey, a junior from Selbyville, and Mackenzie Kirkpatrick, a junior from Georgetown.

— Creative lecture: Gold bell to Bethany Pasmore, a junior from Milford.

— Public speaking: Gold bell to Grace Morris, a junior from Milton.

— Ethical dilemma: Silver to Haley Marvel, a sophomore from Millsboro; Faith Bruette, a sophomore from Dagsboro; Paige Hopkins, a sophomore from Bridgeville; and Olivia Hudson, a sophomore from Millsboro.

— Educators Rising moment: Silver to Charleigh Redington, a senior from Millsboro.

— Researching learning challenges: Bronze to Ashlee Jones, a junior from Ellendale; Alissa Mercie, a junior from Seaford; and Shyanne Bawel, a junior from Bridgeville.

— Lesson plan and delivery, arts: Bronze to Madelyn Cermer, a junior from Laurel.

Educators Rising is a career-technical student organization that prepares students for careers in teaching.