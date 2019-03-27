Dukes Septic Service, of Milton, issued DNREC violation

Dukes Septic Service of Milton, owned by Victor Daniels III, has been issued a notice of violation by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

According to DNREC, Dukes is permitted to transport liquid waste in Delaware, but only to be disposed of Clean Delaware in Milton, the City of Seaford and the Town of Laurel.

On March 11, a DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit officer arrested Daniels after he and his wife, Lillian Daniels, allegedly discharged a pollutant onto a farm field without permission from the land owner. DNREC would not disclose the location of the discharge.

DNREC issued Daniels a notice of statutory violation for discharge of a pollutant to a ground surface without a permit. He was also issued several regulatory and permit violations.

Daniels is now required to submit a spill report, an investigation work plan to assess impact to groundwater and submit all documentation for septic tank pump-outs from May 2017 on.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, April 8.