The Delaware Manufactured Home Owners Association will host its monthly general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m April 22 at Angola Beach & Estates Clubhouse, 22971 Suburban Blvd., Lewes.

The DMHOA is a nonprofit organization that represents and works for legislative and legal remedies to protect and strengthen the rights of everyone living in manufactured housing on leased land in Delaware.

For more, visit dmhoa.org or call 945-2122.