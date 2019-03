The Lewes Historical Society will host Tavern Talks at 5 and 7 p.m. April 5-6 at the Cannonball House, 118 Front St., Lewes; and Ryves Holt House, 218 Mulberry St., Lewes.

Guests 21 and older will sip on Dogfish Head craft beers; enjoy snacks, games and period music; and witness — or even partake in — historic debates.

Tickets are $30 for adults; $45 with a historic souvenir tankard. Seating is limited, and reservations are required at historiclewes.org.

For more, call 645-7670.