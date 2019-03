The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Munchy Branch Road between Route 1 Northbound and Wolfe Neck Road, Rehoboth, from 7 a.m. April 1 until 6 p.m. April 7.

Delmarva Power and Light Co. will be removing and replacing the utility poles on Munchy Branch Road. Residents will have access to their homes.

Detour Route is Munchy Branch to Route 1 and to Wolfe Neck Creek.

Detour signage will be posted.