Paul Cullen, chef and owner of Paul’s Kitchen & Cullen-ary Co.; and Laurie Forster, The Standup Sommelier, will host A Winederful Evening at 8 p.m. April 13 at the Milton Theater, 110 Union St.

Music, food, wine and comedy will be offered. Tickets are $20-$35 and can be purchased at bit.ly/winederful.

The evening will begin with a performance by Cullen, former bassist for the classic rock band Bad Company, who will play a few versions of the band’s songs and originals on his nylon-string guitar. Afterward, Cullen will demonstrate his Italian culinary creations while attendees sample his wine.

Cullen will be joined onstage by TV personality, award-winning sommelier and comedian Laurie Forster, who will share her edgy, offbeat comedy. Using her down to earth approach to “wine education,” she will peel back the labels of a few of her favorite wines while exposing some deep secrets of the wine industry.

A limited number of guests will be able to purchase tickets to a pre-concert VIP party that will include antipasti made by Cullen himself, expertly paired with small producer, family vineyard wines of Italy and Forster will share some of her secrets to creating perfect pairings.

For more, visit paulcullen.rocks, call 228-9775 or email paul@paulcullen.rocks.