Author Michael Nazarewycz will discuss his recently published book, “Historic Movie Theaters of Delaware,” at 2 p.m. March 30 at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave.

From the opera house and movie palace to the modern multiplex, the big screen in Delaware is more than a century old. Hollywood legend Cary Grant visited the Playhouse Theater in 1955, Clint Eastwood came to Wilmington for a secret test screening of his film “The Gauntlet” at the Branmar Cinema. The groundbreaking history of “Star Wars” includes a Delaware theater that was one of only 45 in the country to open the film.

Nazarewycz has written for numerous online outlets, recently the indie film site WayTooIndie.com. In 2014, he founded the MOT Film Society, where he brings classic films to the big screen in Middletown, Odessa and Townsend.

Books will be available for sale, which the author will sign.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.