60-year-old John W. Barnhard, of Dagsboro, arrested

UPDATE: Delaware State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Dagsboro.

According to police, prior to the shooting, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle along with the driver and three other males. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Mill Road, from Irons Lane, when it was flagged down by a motorist in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver proceeded to stop and once the subject exited his pickup truck, words were exchanged. The four passengers, including the victim, exited the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford F-150 pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the upper torso before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Brandon Pumarejo, of Georgetown, was transported to Beebe Hospital in serious condition and later transported to A.I. DuPont Hospital.

Troopers identified the driver of the pickup truck as 60-year-old John W. Barnhard, of Dagsboro, and located him short time later near the scene.

Barnhard was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree assault, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited and first-degree reckless endangering. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $317,000 secured bond.

The case remains under investigation. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting in Dagsboro.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 27, around 9:30 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to Irons Lane and Old Mill Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a 16-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The victim was transported to Beebe Medical Center in serious condition and later transported to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.

The case is in its early stages and is under investigation, with further information being released as it becomes available.

