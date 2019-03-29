Incident stemmed from earlier argument

Court documents reveal that Dagsboro shooting suspect John Barnhard fired three rounds at a group of victims, one of which struck a 16-year-old in the head.

Barnhard, referred to in the court documents as “Hillbilly Jay,” admitted to doing so with a .357 revolver in a video-recorded police statement.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 27. Prior to the shooting, Barnhard and at least one of the people in the car at the time of the shooting engaged in a verbal argument at Hocker’s grocery store on Route 26 in Clarksville. Later than evening, the car was flagged down by Barnhard in the area of Old Mill Road and Irons Lane.

Four male passengers, including the victim, got out of the car. Barnhard, who was between 20 and 40 yards away from the victims, told police he feared for his safety and fired “warning shots.” One of those shots struck 16-year-old Brandon Pumarejo, of Georgetown, in the head.

The 60-year-old Barnhard was prohibited from possessing a weapon due to pleading guilty to first-degree reckless endangering, a “violent felony,” in May 2010. He located near the scene and arrested without incident. Barnhard was jailed on $317,000 secured bond.

Pumarejo was transported to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in serious condition.