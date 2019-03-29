The Indian River School District finance office is still seeking the closure of accounts for several graduating classes from Indian River and Sussex Central high schools.

Funding for these classes is held in district accounts and must be transferred to an external account at a financial institution. Funds not liquidated by April 18 will be gifted to the senior class of 2020.

The district is attempting to contact class officers: Sussex Central High School Class of 2007 Laura Bamaca, Chelsea Fidderman, Sara McCabe and Precious Dorsey; Indian River High School Class of 2005 Dennis Nhan, Pam Townsend, Beau Croll and Jessica Hazzard; Indian River High School Class of 2007 Chelsea Passieu, Jennah Truitt, Thomas Veith and Kelly Jursusik; and Indian River High School Class of 2011 Connor Danaher, Smith Purdum, Caleb Buchler and Mack Gray.

Class officers are encouraged o contact Yu’Nein Bowen in the district finance office at 436-1000 to make arrangements for the transfer of funding.