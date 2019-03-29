SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $5,000 to Pathways to Success.

Based in Georgetown, the nonprofit helps prepare youth and adults for successful lives.

“I believe that Pathways to Success can be a gamechanger for many kids in our communities,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “The organization provides structure, support and, most importantly, love and compassion.”

He praised executive director Fay Blake and Sarah Gilmour, the organization’s outreach coordinator, for their dedication.

“They’re committed to reaching our most at-risk children and giving them hope for the future. We’re so fortunate to have them in our communities,” said Kammerer.

Pathways to Success’ activities include academic mentoring, work-based activities, parent education, leadership skills and career prep. There are programs in Cape Henlopen High School, Seaford High School, Sussex Technical High School and Milford High School.

For more on SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com. For more, visit pathways-2-success.org.