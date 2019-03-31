Mixed breed longs for 'furever' home

Gatehouse Media Delaware is partnering with Brandywine Valley SPCA to publicize adoptable animal each week. Check back on Thursdays each week for a new animal looking for a home!

Calista is a friendly, 3-4 year-old mix-breed pup waiting at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown for her "furever" home. The Brandywine Valley SPCA pulled Calista from a high-intake shelter in the Philadelphia area, saving her from the euthanasia list.

That was 296 days ago, and it's not known how long she was at the high-intake shelter before that.

Calista was very reactive to other dogs during the first few months, but the Brandywine Valley SPCA has been working hard to teach her that she doesn't need to be afraid around other dogs. She has made great progress, and has even been able to participate in playgroups with other dogs who respect her space.

When it comes to people, Calista is quite the lovebug, seeking attention and pets from the staff and volunteers who come in every day to walk her. She has become a shelter favorite, and many staff and volunteers are rooting for her, hoping her adoption day is just around the corner.

Calista would make a great addition to a family without any other fur babies. Please stop the the Brandywine Valley SCPA's Georgetown campus to see all the love this girl has to give!