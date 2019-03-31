Lionel Thompson allegedly fought with the trooper then ran away

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested a Magnolia man after he allegedly assaulted one of their officers.

The incident took place at about 8:55 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at a home on Barker’s Landing Road, where troopers had gone looking for 28-year-old Lionel Thompson.

Thompson was wanted for a number of Magnolia-area thefts and criminal trespassing complaints occurring on March 23 and March 26, division spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

State troopers contacted Thompson as he was walking onto the home’s porch, but he gave a false name and tried to run inside, Bratz said. Thompson refused an order to put his hands behind his back and instead started a fight with the trooper. Both fell to the wooden porch and Thompson allegedly struck the trooper.

Thompson broke free and ran into a nearby wooded area, but later was seen climbing a ladder into a second-floor window of his home. Thompson was found hiding in the home’s attic, Bratz said.

The trooper was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then released. Thompson also was treated at Bayhealth, released and then taken to Troop 3.

There he was charged with second-degree assault resulting in injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and two counts of criminal mischief.

Arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Thompson now is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institute, Georgetown, on a $10,000 secured bond.