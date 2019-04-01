The Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, presented by NV Homes/Ryan Homes and hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for April 26-27 in Bethany Beach.

The show-and-go tour will kick off April 26 with the 15-mile Friday Fun Ride, taking cyclists from downtown Bethany Beach to the Indian River Inlet and back, featuring a stop at the Big Chill Beach Club.

The main event will begin with a ceremonial start at 7 a.m. April 27 in downtown Bethany Beach. Participants will complete 30-mile, 50-mile, metric century or century courses, traveling throughout the scenic beach and bay locales of southern Delaware. Registrants will have access to bike mechanics provided by Lifecycle, and rest stops along each route offer restrooms, food and beverages and SAG wagon support available to cyclists from 7:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

After the ride, participants are invited to the Continue the Tour Post Party with live entertainment, food, drinks and vendors. Cyclists and their families and are encouraged to tag photos with the hashtag #OceanToBay on social media.

Registration is open through April 20.

For more, visit oceantobaybiketour.com.