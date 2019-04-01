Sen. Tom Carper released a statement on the March 29 Senate confirmation of Nicole Nason to serve as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration after speaking about her nomination on the Senate floor.

“Ms. Nason will face complex policy challenges and difficult political realities at the Federal Highway Administration. Our country’s decades-old Interstate System is in desperate need of repair and rebuilding, especially as climate change continues to wear down our transportation networks. As technological advancements and innovations create opportunities for infrastructure improvements, user safety must remain our top priority, as well as connecting disadvantaged communities with greater opportunity,” said Carper.

“Then, there is the 800-pound gorilla in the room, which is how our country will pay for these infrastructure improvements. Our Highway Trust Fund is going broke, and our way of paying for it is broken. At the Federal Highway Administration, Ms. Nason will find herself at the center of a debate over how we fix the Highway Trust Fund. I was encouraged to hear that Ms. Nason believes ‘all options are on the table,’ with respect to finding sustainable funding solutions,” said Carper.

“The challenges will be great, but the opportunities will be even greater. I look forward to working with Ms. Nason as we embark on a bold vision for our country’s transportation system,” said Carper.