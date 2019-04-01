The Indian River School District Teacher of the Year ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. April 30 in the auditorium of Georgetown Middle School, 301 W. Market St.

This special ceremony will honor Teacher of the Year winners from each of the district’s 16 schools. It will conclude with the announcement of the district’s overall Teacher of the Year for 2019-20.

School winners are Katherine Bennett, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School; Ashley Broughton, Georgetown Kindergarten Center; Wendee Bull, Georgetown Middle School; Jeffrey Bunting, Indian River High School; Megan Conway, Lord Baltimore Elementary School; Catherine Dorey, G.W. Carver Center; Stephanie Fair, Southern Delaware School of the Arts; Alexandra Fish, John M. Clayton Elementary School; Brian Gloyd, Long Neck Elementary School; Kristopher Guerin, Howard T. Ennis School; Heather Hellens, North Georgetown Elementary School; Arthur Henry, Millsboro Middle School; Elizabeth Illian, Georgetown Elementary School; Jennifer Jerns, Selbyville Middle School; Tracy Marvel, East Millsboro Elementary School; and Robert Weber, Sussex Central High School.

For more, call 436-1000.