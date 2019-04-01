Merrill Lynch announced on March 12 that financial adviser Michael Koppenhaver was recognized on the 2019 Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list, published Feb. 20.

Koppenhaver resides in Rehoboth Beach and has been a part of Merrill Lynch’s Dover office for 19 years.

“We are incredibly proud of Michael for being named to the list,” said Scott Connell, resident director. “We believe Michael consistently demonstrates what it means to be a leader in the wealth management space and is dedicated to providing our clients the highest level of service," said Connell.

In all, 1,019 Merrill Lynch advisors are included on this year’s list.

For more, visit bit.ly/2IeQ28C.