Possum Point Players will present the musical comedy “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” on April 5-14 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 5-6 and 12-13; and 2 p.m. April 7 and 14. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 students and seniors, and are available at possumpointplayers.org or by phone to 856-4560.

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” is based upon the book by Shepherd Mead and the story follows the career rise of J. Pierrepont Finch.

The musical comedy features Andrew Hertzberg, of Broadkill Beach; Paul Janiga, of Dover; Alexis Waddy, of Frederica; and Leah Bollinger and Abigail Porter, of Laurel. Also appearing are Mike Mahaffie, Lauren McLane and Dick Pack, of Lewes; Ashlie Workman, of Long Neck; and Karla Bradley Manhard, Lauren David, Dan Gaffney, Greg Manhard, Lorraine Steinhoff and Kenney Workman, of Milford. Rounding out the cast are Natalie Lattanzi, of Millsboro; John Zinzi, of Milton; Steven Dow and Steven Perry, of Rehoboth Beach; and John Moller, of Wyoming.