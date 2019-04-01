The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation announced the sixth annual Bunny Palooza, presented by NV Homes and Ryan Homes, is set for April 20 in Bethany Beach.

Bunny Palooza offers three options in which to participate: a 10K run, 5K run/walk or a combination 10K and 5K. The 10K Run is $35; Bunny Palooza 5K Run is $30 and the combination is $40. Online registration is open until noon April 17 at bunnypaloozarun.com.

This will be a chip-timed event by Nova, featuring real-time results posted on large screen monitors. Bunny Palooza offers recognition for winners — overall, masters and age group medals and special top finisher — and will feature a post-race party at Mango’s on the Boardwalk Bethany Beach, with beer provided by NKS distributors. The first 200 10K finishers will receive finisher medals. Race packets may be picked up from noon to 3 p.m. April 19 at Mango’s, 97 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach; on-site registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. April 20 if the race has not sold out.

Races begin on Parkwood Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in downtown Bethany Beach and will end on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk. The 10K begins at 9 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m. and the combination 5K/10K begins at 8 with races to run concurrently.

Proceeds benefit the QRCF’s scholarship and grant programs. Proceeds from Bunny Palooza benefit the many individuals, groups, clubs and organizations that are served by the QRCF.

The QRCF also announced it is currently accepting applications for its annual college scholarship program, an opportunity for an area senior to receive an $8,000, four-year scholarship commitment to help a worthy student get ahead in college, and a $1,000 arts scholarship to a local junior or graduating senior. For more, students can visit qrcf.org. The deadline to apply is April 19.

For more, call 537-7723 or visit bunnypaloozarun.com