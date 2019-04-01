Sussex Technical High School senior and vocalist Hannah Wolk, of Lewes, will represent Delaware at the All-Eastern Honors Ensemble on April 7 Pittsburgh.

She will be one of more than 780 high school students who will spend three days rehearsing and performing during the Eastern Conference of the National Association for Music Education. They will represent 11 states, the District of Columbia and Europe.

Wolk, a media broadcasting student at Sussex Tech, is president of the Sussex Tech concert choir. She has been a member of the Bella Voce women’s group and the select chamber choir for four years and a member of the Sussex Tech Drama Club for three years and has performed in the Delaware All-State Choir for the last three years.

A two-time recipient of the Lee Mitchell Scholarship from the Southern Delaware Chorale, she will attend Penn State in fall 2019, majoring in music education.

Wolk is one of nine Delaware vocalists selected for the All-Eastern Honors Mixed Chorus this year. The other Delaware singers represent Cab Calloway School of the Arts, Caesar Rodney High School, Concord High School and Indian River High School.