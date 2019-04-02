Beebe Healthcare will host a meet-and-greet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at the Courtyard Marriott, 128 Troopers Way, Salisbury, Maryland.

Interested applicants should RSVP in advance to 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org and should bring their resume and/or CV.

Beebe is hiring registered nursing for the clinical decision unit, intensive care unit, stepdown, emergency, cardiovascular operating room, cardiac cath, medical/surgical, orthopaedics, cardiac cath nurse manager and clinical educator, along with certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists and rad techs.

For full position descriptions, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.