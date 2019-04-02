Cat & Mouse Press of Lewes recently published “Beach Pulp,” a collection of 19 stories, set in Rehoboth, Bethany, Cape May, Lewes, Ocean City and other area beach towns, in the style of the old “Amazing Stories” pulp magazines.

A launch party for “Beach Pulp” is set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 6 at the Newark Arts Alliance, 276 E. Main St.; and a signing party is set for 2 to 4 p.m. April 28 at Browseabout Books, 133 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. The authors will be available at both events to sign books, which will be available for sale. The events are free and open to the public.

“Beach Pulp” covers a range of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror and noir. There is even a graphic short story, told in 24 panels. Area beaches are assaulted by giant crabs, visited by space aliens and prowled by gumshoes.

Stories in “Beach Pulp” include “A Day at the Beach With the Gramthrottle Max Family” by Weldon Burge; “A Million Tiny Bites” by D.M. Domosea; “Call Again” by Dennis Lawson; “Hook, Line, and Sink Him” by Maria Masington; “I Fell for an Ice-Skating Alien” by David Strauss; “Missing in Rehoboth” by James Gallahan; “Moonwalker” by David Cooper; “Mystery of the Missing Girl Sleuth” by Barbara Norton; “Night Flyer” by Chris Jacobsen; “Operation Steamed” by David Strauss; “Rehoboth Beach in Crisis” by Carl Frey; “Sam Shade, Private Eye” by Jackson Coppley; “Smash Bronson” by Steve Myers; “Summer of the Gods” by Jacob Jones Goldstein; “Tapestry” by Phil Giunta; “The Celestials” by Phil Giunta; “The Dark Ride” by Linda Chambers; “The House that Wouldn’t be Sold” by Nancy Sherman; and “When Worlds Collide” by Patrick Conlon.

“Beach Pulp” is in stock at Bethany Beach Books, Book Bin, Browseabout Books, The Greyhound, Ogre’s Grove, Seaside Country Store and Sundial Books, and is available from other stores upon request.

For more, visit catandmousepress.com.