The 51st annual Great Delaware Kite Festival, co-sponsored by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation, will be held 11 a.m. April 19 at Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

The Easter bunny’s appearance is a longtime feature that will continue this year. An Easter egg hunt will kick off the event at 11 a.m. This year the hunt is sponsored by County Bank and includes 5,000 eggs filled with candy and toys. The kite competitions for children and teens are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. The highest kite competition will begin at about 1 p.m. and is open to all ages. The awards ceremony for those competitions includes medallion awards sponsored by Lewes chamber members. The two-member team rgg toss competition will be held after the highest kite contest. The adult competitions will begin at about 2 p.m., interspersed with professional stunt kite flying demonstrations.

Kite competition registrations begin at 10 a.m. with opportunity for kite competitors to practice in the fields adjacent to the competition area. Activities are free including the Easter egg hunt and the egg toss. The Easter egg hunt will be limited to children 12 and younger, and egg toss teams can be multigenerational. Registration for the Easter egg hunt is not necessary but participants are encouraged to arrive at the park earlier than the 11 a.m. start time. Parking is at the park’s Beach Parking lot, and time is required to be transported back to the event location within the park.

The kite competitions are in three age categories: children 12 and younger, teens 13-17 and adults 18 and older. Kite flyers will be judged by the type of kite they are flying, homemade or store-bought. The special class awards include the open individual ballet, a free flight performance accompanied by music which the entrant provides; individual precision with compulsory figures including “The Square,” “The Mount” and “Ladder Down” judged on technical execution; most senior flyer, youngest flyer, flyer furthest from home, smallest kite and largest kite. The highest kite award is open to all ages.

Entrance fee of $5 for Delaware vehicles, $10 for out-of state vehicles, apply for cars to enter Cape Henlopen State Park. The Jolly Trolley will transport spectators at no cost to the competition field from the state park’s beach parking lot and handicap parking is available at the Seaside Nature Center parking lot.

Kids’ Ketch and Rehoboth Toy & Kite Company will be on-site selling kites with space adjacent to the competition field to practice in advance of the competitions. The festival will also feature food vendors, a face painter and community organizations set up surrounding the field.

For more, visit bit.ly/2uDrzoG.