The Lewes Historical Society will host "Grownups' Night Out at the Children's Museum" from 4 to 7 p.m. April 18 at the Lewes History Museum, 101 Adams Ave.

Adults will explore the Children’s Discovery Center and learn about new maritime-themed exhibits, dine on food from Palate Bistro and Catering and imbibe a selection of wines and local brews from Big Oyster, Crooked Hammock, Beach Time Distilling and Dogfish Head. The event also features a live auction with exclusive items including a pilot boat ride to a big ship heading up the Delaware river, a Freedom Boat Club membership, navigation system, low-digit license plate, a weekend getaway to Lewes, brewery tours and other experiences.

Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets are $35 and are available at bit.ly/gunoatcm.

For more, visit historiclewes.org.