The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce announced the sixth annual Ocean Pines Car Show is set for 11 a.m. May 26 at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Cathell and Racetrack Roads, Ocean Pines, Maryland.

The car show will begin at 11 a.m., with trophies awarded at 1 p.m. for classic, antique, hot rod, modern, customs, Jeep and people’s choice winners.

Food and business vendors, music and a live radio remote will be featured.

Advance registration is $12 at oceanpineschamber.org. Day-of registration is $15, beginning at 10 a.m. Cars must be registered by noon.

For more, call 410-641-5306, visit the chamber office, 11031 Cathell Road, Berlin, Maryland, or email info@oceanpineschamber.org.