Rehoboth Beach Main Street Inc. announced the Small Business Development Center will present the workshop “Learn How To Be Seen on Google!” from 8:30 to 10 a.m April 9 in the third-floor meeting room of Rehoboth Beach City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The workshop, free and open to small business owners and conducted Kerri Fox of Delaware Digital Media, will introduce small business owners and entrepreneurs to the power of utilizing Google for their businesses and provide insight into tools that Google makes available to help businesses be seen in a competitive and mobile landscape.

Registration is required to 856-1555.