Argument escalated to assault, firing a weapon

The Georgetown Police Department arrested two family members following a domestic incident.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 1, when officers were dispatched to Acorn Acres, located on Charles Way, for a domestic complaint in which a firearm was discharged.

According to police, one male and one female family member had a verbal argument that escalated when the female struck the male in the face. He attempted to force her to sit on a couch, but she grabbed a glass struck him on the head, causing a laceration. The female then left the residence, at which point the male retrieved a handgun, went outside and fired it into the air as the female was walking away. As he left the scene, he was witnessed discarded the firearm, which detectives were later able to recover.

Sheena E. Hopkins, 31, of Georgetown, was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and offensive touching. She was later released on $15,000 unsecured bond.

Tramar D. Hopkins, 30, of Georgetown was charged with first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $15,000 secured bond.