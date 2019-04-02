Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin encourages volunteers to sign up for the Department-sponsored 28th annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup along the river and several tributaries from 9 a.m. to noon April 6 at 13 sites throughout northern New Castle County.

The annual cleanup will be held rain or shine. Also, for the third year, Newark will hold its Spring Community Clean Up in conjunction with the Christina River Watershed Cleanup. Due to the opening day of upstate trout season, White Clay Creek State Park will hold its cleanup on April 13.

Since the cleanup began in 1992, more than 350 tons of tires, appliances, household items and plastic and styrofoam have been cleared from the Christina River, White Clay Creek, Naamans Creek and other tributaries. More than 14,000 volunteers have filled trash bags along Churchmans Marsh, at White Clay Creek State Park, around Wilmington and various other locations.

More than 50 organizations and businesses sponsor the cleanup each year. In addition to DNREC, primary sponsors include Christina Conservancy, Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, Noramco, Artesian Water Company, New Castle County and SUEZ Water in Delaware.

DNREC has been a sponsor and an integral part of the Christina River Watershed Cleanup since its inception. Specifically, DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife provides planning support, in addition to staff and boats to transport volunteers and to offload trash collected from remote locations. The river cleanup in Wilmington benefits DNREC’s ongoing marsh restoration work at the Russell W. Peterson Urban Wildlife Refuge. Three of DNREC’s Delaware state parks — Brandywine Creek, Fox Point and White Clay Creek — and several New Castle County parks, also serve as primary cleanup locations.

For a complete list of cleanup sites and to register for volunteering, visit christinarivercleanup.org or call 307-2757.

For more on DNREC’s programs, visit dnrec.delaware.gov.