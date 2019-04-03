23-year-old Deion Ayers arrested in Milton

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man after he allegedly assaulted and threatened his girlfriend with a handgun.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident that had occurred the day before. The victim, a 17-year-old female from Bridgeville, was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where troopers made contact with her.

According to police, she had been involved in a domestic incident with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Deion Ayers, on Monday, April 1. The two had been at an abandoned residence in the 28000 block of Carpenter Road, in Milton, in which Ayers had been staying at without permission. While at the residence, Ayers allegedly assaulted the victim and threatened her with a BB gun. It was reported that Ayers then obtained another handgun and continued to threaten the victim until she was able to flee.

Ayers was located at the abandoned residence and taken into custody without incident. A BB gun was found inside the residence.

Ayers was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, third-degree assault, terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a child, offensive touching and first-degree criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,000 secured bond.