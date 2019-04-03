Rehoboth Beach announced that all city meetings, excluding executive sessions, will be live and available to the public to view in real time.

Rehoboth Beach residents who may not have the opportunity to attend city meetings but who have an interest in seeing their local government in action may now view meetings on the internet.

Meetings can be viewed by clicking on the video button above each meeting agenda at cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/portal or visiting youtube.com/c/rehobothbeach.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.