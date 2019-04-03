Beebe Healthcare will hold several presentations on Advanced Illness Planning at the CHEER Centers.

The presentation, called “Life…Be Proactive,” is free to the public. In addition to the short presentation, there will be a Q&A session, free advance directive packets and informational brochures.

Attendees will learn how to connect with useful resources.

Presentations are set for noon April 11 at CHEER at Roxanna, 34314 Pyle Center Road, Frankford; 12:30 p.m. April 15 at CHEER at Georgetown, Thurman Adams State Service Ctr., 546 South Bedford St.; 10:30 a.m. April 24, CHEER at Milton, 24855 Broadkill Road; noon April 26 at CHEER at Lewes, Harbor Lights, 34211 Woods Edge Drive; noon May 15 at CHEER at Ocean View, 30637 Cedar Neck Road; 10:30 a.m. May 23, CHEER at Greenwood, 41 Schulze Road; 12:15 p.m. May 24, CHEER at Long Neck, 26089 The Shoppes at Long Neck, Millsboro.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.