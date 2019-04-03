The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is seeking volunteers for its annual Horseshoe Crab Survey and tagging citizen science project.

The project sends hundreds of volunteers to survey the number of horseshoe crabs found around the sandy beaches of the Inland Bays on each full and new moon in May and June.

Both new and returning volunteers are invited to the training from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach. While attendance at the training meeting is not mandatory, it is very recommended as team assignments will be made at this time. Interested participants can register at hscsurveykickoff.eventbrite.com.

Data from the center’s horseshoe crab survey is used by researchers to better understand the horseshoe crab and to help us measure the importance of Delaware’s Inland Bays to the stability of this iconic “living fossil.”

Horseshoe Crabs can be found in many regions along the Atlantic Coast, including the Delaware Bay region, which spans from Barnegat Bay, New Jersey to Chincoteague, Virgina. In all regions, horseshoe crabs are a regular sight each spring near sandy beaches that they use for spawning but their long-term movements after the end of the spawning season are not well-studied.

For more, call 226-8105, ext. 103, email abarra@inlandbays.org or visit inlandbays.org.