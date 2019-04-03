The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Ellendale Forest Road, between Beaver Dam Road and VFW Road, Ellendale, from 7 a.m. April 12 until 5 p.m. May 13.

DelDOT’s contractor Zack Excavating Inc. will be removing the corrugated metal pipes and replacing them with reinforced concrete pipe. Additional work will also include the reconstruction of roadway approaches and placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

Southbound traffic on VFW Road will continue straight past Ellendale Forest Road, turn right onto Sammons Road, turn right onto Beaver Dam Road, then continue to the intersection of Ellendale Forest Road. Eastbound traffic on Smith Haven Road will turn right on Beaver Dam Road, left onto Sammons Road, and left on VFW Road.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.