Wanted on burglary charges

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Josh Shelton, of Delmar, who is wanted in connection with a burglary.

The incident around 2:45 p.m. on March 29, when troopers responded to a residence in the 34000 block of Hudson Road in Laurel for a reported alarm. Upon arrival, it was determined that the residence had been burglarized and the rear door damaged. The suspect fled the residence without obtaining any items.

Troopers have identified the suspect as Shelton. Shelton currently has active warrants out of Troop 5 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tool, attempt to commit theft and criminal mischief.

Police have been unable to locate Shelton and ask anyone that has information in reference to his whereabouts to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.