The Delaware Department of Transportation announced its contractor, Pennoni Associates Inc., will be inspecting the Charles W. Cullen Bridge southbound over the Indian River Inlet, Dewey Beach, during the week of April 8.

The southbound right lane and shoulder will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-11, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12.

To provide adequate space for use by bicycle traffic, the right lane southbound will be closed and cyclists will be directed to use this lane.

Motorists should use caution in this area for pedestrians, cyclists, bridge inspectors and the shifting of traffic.