The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce announced its 23rd Annual Merchant’s Attic, held March 23, was a success.

With all 100 vendor spaces filled, the “indoor garage sale” saw more than 1,200 shoppers enter during the first half hour, and welcomed more than 3,000 during the four-hour event.

The event has grown to draw not only locals, but visitors from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey. Merchants’ Attic was held at Cape Henlopen High School, which provided both space for vendors and parking for visitors.