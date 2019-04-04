Dover International Speedway officials announced that Allied Steel Buildings will serve as the entitlement partner for its NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on May 4 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, part of the track’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

The Allied Steel Buildings 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race at the Monster Mile is the fourth and final Dash 4 Cash race on the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Four NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, based on their finish at Talladega the previous week, will be eligible for a $100,000 bonus at the end of the race.

Allied Steel Buildings, headquartered in Florida, is a global building supplier that designs, engineers and manages steel structures for pre-engineered steel buildings and conventional steel structures. Since 2003, Allied Steel Buildings has successfully managed more than 5,000 steel building projects in 64 countries.

“Dover’s focus on creating rewarding experiences for their fans aligns perfectly with our client promise, and is the reason why we decided to partner with them,” said Allied Steel Buildings President Mike Lassner. “NASCAR fans have been great customers for Allied over the years and we look forward to interacting with thousands of them at Dover International Speedway with our sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on May 4.”

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on May 3 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 5.

The “Allied Steel Buildings 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race is just part of Dover’s planned 50th Anniversary events and celebrations during the May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners and free 1:64-scale Dover diecast cars to the first 15,000 guests on May 5, fans can also enjoy multiple free performances by the famous Harlem Globetrotters in the 8-acre FanZone, a free Charlie Daniels Band concert on the Xfinity Stage in Victory Plaza, free appearances by country music star John Rich, as well as Micro Wrestling Federation matches, Del Rods Car Club car shows, a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display and on-site NASCAR and sports betting.

For more, visit doverapeedway.com.